Simply Nourish Chicken Recipe Pate Adult Cat Food is the perfect choice nutritionally for your adult cat. This delicious wet food features incredible chicken flavor your furry friend will love. Key Benefits: Real chicken is the #1 ingredient Item Number: 5287786 Brand: Simply Nourish Food Type: Pate Life Stage: Adult Flavor: Chicken Recipe Weight: 3 oz (85 g) NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Chicken, Chicken Broth, Chicken Liver, Ground Flaxseed, Cranberries, Potassium Chloride, Cassia Gum, Xanthan Gum, Vitamins (Vitamin E Supplement, Thiamine Mononitrate, Niacin Supplement, d-Calcium Pantothenate, Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin Supplement, Vitamin A Supplement, Biotin, Vitamin D3 Supplement, Vitamin B12 Supplement, Folic Acid), Taurine, Dried Chicory Root, Minerals (Ferrous Sulfate, Zinc Oxide, Copper Proteinate, Potassium Iodide, Manganese Sulfate, Sodium Selenite), Choline Chloride, Salt Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (min) 9.0% Crude Fat (min) 6.5% Crude Fiber(max) 1.0% Moisture (max) 78.0%Ash (max) 3.0% Magnesium (max) 0.035% Taurine (min) 0.05% Omega-6 Fatty Acids* (min)1.10% Omega-3 Fatty Acids* (min) 0.11% *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Cat Food Nutrient Profiles. Caloric Content: 1, 214 kcal/kg, 103 kcal/can FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Feed according to the age, size and activity of your cat. Feed at room temperature and refrigerate unused portion. Your cat should always have access to clean fresh water. ADULT: Feed your cat 2 cans per 6-8 lbs of body weight per day. Simply Nourish Pate Adult Wet Cat Food - Natural, With Grain, Size: 3 oz, Flavor: Chicken | PetSmart