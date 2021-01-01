From lacresha mims
Simply Live: Record keeping to make life simpe! (Paperback)
Starting life on your own is exciting and challenging now that there is more responsibility. With so much to keep up with, it is necessary to make life as simple as possible by keeping track of everything that is important. Everything from bills, internet passwords, goals, work history and more can be recorded and is now easily accessible in one book making life more simple. This book is a great way to learn how to simply live!