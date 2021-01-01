TrafficMaster Simply Comfort Granite Dust Loop 19.7 in. x 19.7 in. Carpet Tile (20 Tiles/Case)

Simply Comfort Commercial Carpet Tile is guaranteed to withstand the wear and tear of daily life. Built to perform, the tile offers strength from face fiber to secondary backing. Most spills can be removed by gentle blotting allowing your carpet to remain beautiful in spite of life's little mishaps. Offered in 7 color waves allows you to mix and match to your personal decor. Installation can be monolithic, ashlar, quarter-turned or brick to create a unique look of your own. Color: Granite Dust.