From serta
Serta Simply Clean 7-Piece White Pleated Full Bed in a Bag Set
Advertisement
Safe. Comfortable. Stylish. Clean. Easy. Everything you need for your bed in a single bag! This stylish yet durable Serta Simply Clean Antimicrobial Pleated Bed in a Bag Set features a timeless classic pleated design and is packed full of special features, including both antimicrobial and stain-resistant treatments, to help you get a great night's sleep every night. It merchandises perfectly with the grid sheet set to add an element of style, don't worry about buying muliple non-cordinating pieces ever again!. Color: White.