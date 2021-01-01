Serta Simply Clean 3-Piece Grey Pleated Microfiber Full/Queen Comforter Set

Safe. Comfortable. Stylish. Clean. Easy. Stay coz.y, warm, and protected, with Serta Simply Clean Comforter Sets. Perfect for everyday use in any room and full of special features, including both antimicrobial and stain-resistant treatments, helping to keep your bed fresh and smelling clean all year round, these soft, durable, comforter sets are a must-have for any bedroom. Comforter is also great to use on the couch, in the car on long roadtrips, or wherever else you need. Color: Grey.