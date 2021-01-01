Simply Blessed - Unframed Textual Art Print on Paper

These gorgeous designs will add the perfect touch to your walls! Perfect for that little spot over your sink where you have been looking for something to hang. Amazing for completing your gallery wall. Add a cute touch to your bathroom.Please note the following:The images are printed using fade-resistant inks, on matte finish card.Due to differences in dimensions for the designs, depending on what size print you order, the cropping of the print you receive may look slightly different from the images in the deal.A frame is not included with your order.Your print will be shipped in a rigid mailer to ensure safe arrival at your home.Images shown are digital versions of the illustrations, due to this fact and the variation of screen monitors, it is normal that colors might be slightly different than those on the physical print(s) you receive. Size: 8" H x 10" W x 0.1" D