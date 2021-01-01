Furinno Simplistic Espresso End Table (2-Pack), Brown

This simplistic series end table 2-piece set is designed to fit in your space, your style and fit on your budget. This unit is so simple, both in design and assembly. It uses the turn-s-tube mechanism to assemble the unit in 5 minutes. It is proven to be the most popular RTA furniture due to its functionality, price, and the no hassle assembly. The DIY project in assemble these products can be fun for kids and parents. There are no screws involved, thus it is totally safe to be a family project. Just turn the tube to connect the panels to form a storage shelf. Color: Espresso.