Simplicity Double Toilet Paper Roll Holder by Dezi Home - Color: Bronze - Finish: Bronze - (D4.205.OWB)

The Simplicity Double Toilet Paper Roll Holder by Dezi Home offers a simple and design oriented option for a bathroom necessity. Holds up to two rolls for maximum storage. Use with the rest of the Simplicity collection for a complete modern look throughout the whole bathroom. Mounting hardware included. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Bronze. Finish: Old World Bronze