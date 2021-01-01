From blumenthal lansing
Simplicity Button Collector's Jar Assorted Wooden Buttons, Natural, 6.5 oz., Sewing Fasteners
Advertisement
Simplicity Button Collector's Jar Assorted Wooden Buttons, Natural, 6.5 oz., Sewing Fasteners:Buttons are handwashable making it an excellent choice for crafting projects See package labels for specific care informationEach jar is randomly packed with 6.5 ounces of buttons, each one unique with assorted sizes and colorsButtons are round shaped, 2-hole and 4-hole buttonsLook for Button Collector Jars for additional colors to complete your projects, button art and crafting projects