Simpliciti Towel Ring by Dezi Home - Color: Metallics - Finish: Satin Nickel - (D4.105.SN)

The Simpliciti Towel Ring by Dezi Home has a clean shape that is able to be mounted virtually anywhere. Perfect for hand towels near a sink, use in any bathroom for a convenient place to store towels. Made of brass to ensure longevity. Dezi Home is a company that approaches home accessories from a different angle. They believe that sometimes you have to step back and take a fresh look at what once seemed obvious, even when youre talking about something as ordinary as a towel bar or a soap holder. Thats the step that turns the ordinary into the extraordinary. Color: Metallics. Finish: Satin Nickel