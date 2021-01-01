From hubbardton forge
Simple Swingarm Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (209250-1073)
The Simple Swingarm Wall Sconce by Hubbardton Forge is a traditional and functional piece. Crafted from hand-forged Wrought Iron, this sconce is anchored by a simple rectangular wall plate and has a double swing arm that is connected together with smooth hinges. A Fabric drum shade diffuses light beautifully, held up on a classically tailored base. Adjustable, this fixture brings a layer of light to bedside tables, work areas, and reading areas when needed. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Silver. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting