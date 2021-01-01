From jingjiutrade
Simple Style Glass Espresso Mug, Coffee Cups, Mouth Blown, Clear, 4 OZ, Set Of 6
Advertisement
Make an ordinary daily event exciting. Nothing is like to drink an eye opening Java in the morning, a lovely latte in the afternoon, a celebratory Irish coffee in the evening or a late night tea with our collection of double wall glasses. The optical illusion bring coffee color to life. keeps it at preferred drinking temperature much longer, the glass is never too hot or too cold to hold.