Keep mealtime stylish and simple with Waggo’s Simple Solid Ceramic Dog & Cat Bowl. This ceramic, modern dog bowl will look paw-fect in any home. Its glossy finish not only looks great, but also promotes an easy clean up. Plus, you can safely put this bowl in both the microwave and the dishwasher. This bowl comes in a variety of sizes and colors, so you can find one that specially suits your pup’s taste.