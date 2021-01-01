MinkaAire Simple Simple 52" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included Flat White Fans Ceiling Fans Outdoor Ceiling Fans

MinkaAire Simple Simple 52" 3 Blade Indoor / Outdoor Ceiling Fan with Remote Included MinkaAire F787 52" 3 Blade Simple Indoor / Outdoor DC Ceiling Fan with Hand Held Remote Control SystemFeatures: Includes: Silver finish - Silver blades Brushed Nickel Wet finish - Silver blades Oil Rubbed Bronze finish - Medium Maple blades Flat White finish - Flat White blades Coal finish - Coal bladesIncludes: 6" downrodIncludes: Remote control (RC400)Rated for Wet LocationsLimited lifetime motor warrantyRC400 Hand Held AireControl® Remote System: Six speed fan control in forward and reverseOn/Off plus full range light dimmerIncludes one (1) hand held remote control, wall holsterWireless remote operationOperates at distance of 23 feetProduct Technologies / Benefits: AireControl® by MinkaAire® controls all functions. Speed control and off-on.Specifications: Motor Size: 123mm x 30mmFan Speeds: 6Height: 10" (measured from ceiling to bottom most point on fan fixture)Blade Sweep: 52"Blade Pitch: 14°UL Rating: Wet LocationAirflow on High: 7051 CFM (cubic feet per minute)Watts on High: 33.1Voltage: 120Optional Accessories: WC400 Six Speed Wall ControlBond (BD-1000) Wireless Smart Home HubA245 Slope Ceiling Adapter (SCA)Various downrod sizesLED Light Kit K9787LCompliance: UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely. Outdoor Ceiling Fans Flat White