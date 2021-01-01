Simple Lines Six Arms Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Metallics - Finish: Antique - (107060-1005)

The Simple Lines Six Arms Chandelier by Hubbardton Forge presents classically styled simplicity in handcrafted materials. With a clean silhouette, the hand-forged wrought Iron frame of this fixture descends into six arms that smoothly arc upward to hold a traditional set of candelabras. Understated detailing keeps the support arm tailored and the disks supporting the lights add a little bit of texture. Created with a traditional appeal, this chandelier is a display of excellent craftsmanship above dining areas and in entryways. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Metallics. Finish: Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting