Simple Linen Bedding - QUEEN FLAT SHEET - Also in: KING DUVET COVER, QUEEN DUVET COVER, QUEEN STANDARD PILLOWCASE (2X), QUEEN FITTED SHEET, KING PILLOWCASE (2X)

Rumpled Just Right The Simple Linen Bedding Collection is the epitome of luxury. Made of European linen, finished, woven and stonewashed in Portugal, the collection has a relaxed, lived in look. Linen is our favorite choice for bedding as it is both breathable and soft, keeping you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. Sizing is generous, and details are kept simple. The Duvets feature branded buttons for the hidden closures, and corner ties to allow your comforter to stay in place. Pillowcases and Euro Shams feature an envelope closure, and the fitted sheets are designed for deep mattresses, but have elastic around all four sides to accommodate most mattress depths. We like the visual rumpledness of our linen. It\'s perfect all year round. The entire collection is available in Queen or King sizing, in eighteen color ways, and is sold open stock to allow for mixing and matching of colors.