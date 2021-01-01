From asstd national brand
Simple Designs Interlocked Triangular Wood With Fabric Shade Wood Table Lamp, One Size , Gray
Add a touch of simplicity to your home with this contemporary lamp. The soft, black fabric shade compliments the geometric gray wood base for a clean, simple look. Perfect lamp for a bedroom, living area, office, kid's room or college dorm.Included: 1 Lamp Shade(s), 1 Lamp Base(s)Light Bulb Base: E26 Medium (standard)Light Bulb Shape Code: A19Light Bulb Type: IncandescentNumber of Light Bulbs: 1Power Source: Plug-InShape: DrumSwitch Type: On/Off SwitchUl Location Rating: DryWattage (watts): 40wMeasurements: 9.87 Width/Inches, 19.12 Height/Inches, 9.87 Depth/InchesCord Length (ft.): 6 FtBottom Diameter: 6 1/2 InTop Diameter: 6 1/2 InShade Height: 7 InWeight (lb.): 1.2 LbAssembly: AssembledBase Material: 90% Wood, 10% PlasticShade Material: LinenCare: Wipe CleanDecor Styles: ContemporaryCertifications And Listings: Etl ListedCountry of Origin: Imported