Simple Designs Floor Lamp Etagere Organizer Storage Shelf with 2 USB Charging Ports, 1 Charging Outlet and Linen Shade, Light Pink, Light Pink

Illuminate your living space in style with our floor shelf lamp with linen shade. Equipped with two USB charging ports and one charging outlet, for easy access to charge mobile phones, handheld games, tablets, and other small electronics. This gorgeous piece adds versatility as the shelves can be used to display photographs and other memorabilia while the linen lamp shade casts a soft, warming light throughout your living space. This lamp adds sophistication and style to any home's decor.