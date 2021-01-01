Furinno Simple Design Coffee Table, Black

Furinno basic home living tables are designed to meet your need of fits in your space and fit on your budget. The main material is made from recycled materials of rubber trees. All the materials comply with the green rules of production. There is no foul smell, durable and the material is the most stable amongst the medium density composite woods. A simple attitude towards lifestyle is reflected directly in the design of Furinno Furniture, creating a trend of simply nature. All the products are produced and packed 100-percent in Malaysia with 90% - 95% recycled materials. Care instructions: wipe clean with clean damped cloth. Avoid using harsh chemicals.