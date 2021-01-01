From simon hurley create.
Simon Hurley create. Dye Ink Pad in Minty Fresh | 3.75" x 2.75" | Michaels®
Advertisement
Shop Simon Hurley create. Dye Ink Pad at Michaels. com. These dyes are perfect for creating blended backgrounds, stamping, and stenciling. Perfect for creating blended backgrounds, stamping, and stenciling. These ink pads are acid free and archival quality. Details: Available in multiple colors 3.75" x 2.75" Acid free Conforms to ASTM D-4236 | Simon Hurley create. Dye Ink Pad in Minty Fresh | 3.75" x 2.75" | Michaels®