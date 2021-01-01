The Baxton Studio Simms Modern Shoe Cabinet keeps all of your shoes organized and within easy reach. The drop-down design opens the spacious storage compartment, ready for you to slide in shoes. The Baxton shoe cabinet accommodates up to 12 pairs of footwear. It has two doors with two shelves each to hold and hide your shoes. The shoe storage cabinet has no-show handle openings and can be placed in a bedroom, foyer or hallway without taking up a lot of space. With your choice of white or dark brown finish, it will complement your home's decor as it provides functional space.