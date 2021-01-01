Simcox Household Tray Table

This product requires manual assembly, the required parts are included in the product, there are installation instructions, easy to operate Installation steps: First step: Install roller on T-shaped steel pipe. Second step: Install the pull plate, fix it with a 5*60 big pointed screw, with the nut facing in the same direction. The third step: QQ bracket is sleeved on both ends of the circular support rod. Step 4: Fix the desktop with the shortest screws. Step 5: Connect the desktop to the stand and fix it with a plum blossom handle.