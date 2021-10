Able to open up a room, let the bright light bounce around, and add style to your space, mirrors are must-haves for any home. Take this one for example: handmade in the USA, it pairs that classic gleaming glass center with a manufactured wood frame finished with a silver laminate. This piece is designed to live in both damp and dry areas, so no worries if it's needed in the powder room. Size: 64" H x 29" W