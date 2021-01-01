From horchow

Sim Card Modem USB to Mini pci Mini pcie USB Adapter Pci-e Sim Card Mini PCI-E sim Card to USB Adapter with SIM Card Slot for WWAN/LTE

$16.35
In stock
Buy at newegg

Description

Sim Card Modem USB to Mini pci Mini pcie USB Adapter Pci-e Sim Card.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com