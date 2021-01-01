From bay isle home
Silvestri 58.5" W x 71" H 3- Panel Folding Room Divider
Create your own personal changing area in the master suite, corner off a section of the den as your home office, or just lend a dash of distinction to your decor - whatever your design idea, this room divider is the perfect pick! Featuring three connected panels founded atop two straight feet each, its frame is crafted of wood and features a woven wicker wrapping in a solid finish for a look inspired by the islands. Color: Dark Beige