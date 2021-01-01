Silverware Tray For Drawer, Plastic Cutlery Tray Kitchen Drawer Organizer, 6 Compartment Flatware Cutlery Organizer, Soft-Grip Lining And Non-Slip Rub

Product descriptionSize:6 Compartmentsour KitchenDrawer Organizer for DrawerOrganizeyour cutlery (knives, spoons and forks) with this 6-compartment silverware tray. The rounded corners and interior soft-grip lining makesthis silverware tray highly functional.Product Features:6 compartments for keeping flatware neatly organizedNon-slip rubber feet ensure that items stay in their placeReinforced thicken base to protect your items100% NOTOXIC & BPA FREE food-grade MATERIAL to protect your healthStylish multi-purpose design that fits every room