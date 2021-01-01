Silverware Set For 8, 40-Piece Stainless Steel Flatware Cutlery Set, Includes Knives, Forks, Spoons, Modern Design & Mirror Polished - Dishwasher Saf

Smooth EdgesSmooth edges with no rough spots. Proper deep for easy scooping soup or rice. Nice weight and comfortable in use. Mirror finished for easy cleaning.Four Tines ForksFour tines are smooth enough won't hurt your mouth. Comfortable grip and poke food easily with four tines.Serrated Sharp BladesSolid constructed by 420 hard stainless steel to ensure sharpness. Serrated blades are sharp enough to cut meat and steak.Hammered DesignUnique hammered design on each handle that complements most any, Stylish and practical flatware elevates your dining experience.