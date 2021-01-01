From silverstone technology
Silverstone CP14-E USB 3.0 Internal 19 Pin Header to USB 3.1/3.2 Type-C (20 Pin) Key A Adapter Card for USB Type-C Port SST-CP14-E
Supports all motherboards with USB 3.0 / 3.1 19-pin header Adds internal 20-pin Key A connector for supporting corresponding front USB Type-C port USB 3.0 internal (19-pin) to USB 3.1 / 3.2 internal Type-C 20-pin (Key A) Internal Type-C 20-pin (Key A) port supports USB 3.1 / 3.2 (Gen2 / Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0 and USB1.1 devices