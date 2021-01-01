From isabelline

5'9"X8'8" Silver Blue Super Kazak With Serrated Medallions Hand Knotted Pliable Wool Oriental Rug FFC81C39B17346CDACA6DBCB3D2B5B2D

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

One Of A Kind Genuine Hand-Knotted Oriental Rug

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com