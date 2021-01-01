From dell

Dell Silver 17.3' Inspiron FHD 5759 Laptop PC with Intel Core i7-6500U Processor, 8GB Memory, AMD Radeon R5 M335, 1TB Hard Drive, backlit keyboard.

17.3 inch LED Backlit Anti Glare Display with Truelife FHD resolution (1920 x 1080) - 6th Generation Intel Skylake Core i7-6500U Processor (4MB Cache, up to 3.10 GHz, Dual Core) - AMD Radeon R5 M335 Discrete Graphics with Dedicated 4GB DDR3 Video Memory - 8GB DDR3L SDRAM system memory, 1TB SATA hard drive - Backlit keyboard, MaxxAudio, 720p HD Webcam - Multiformat DVD/CD-RW drive (Reads and Writes to DVD/CD), 802.11ac + Bluetooth 4.0, Dual Band 2.4/5 GHz, 1x1 Wireless Driver, 1G LAN Ethernet, Waves MaxxAudio, 1x HDMI, 1xMedia Card (SD, SDHC, SDXC) reader 1x USB 3.0, 2x USB 2.0, 1xKensington lock slot - Windows 10 Pro

