Silver Serpent Carbon Edition Low Frequency Subwoofer Audio Interconnect Cable HighEnd HighPerformance Premium HiFi Audio 50 Feet

$406.48
In stock
Made in the USA of U.S. wire and imported (Japan) RCA to RCA connectors-cold-welded, not soldered Award-winning audiophile-grade RCA subwoofer audio cables Great for any RCA subwoofer stereo or multi-channel audio application - including Blu-ray, DVD, DVD-Audio, SACD, CD, and streaming audio with D/A converters Shielded RCA cables instantly improves your home audio or home theater experience High-purity silver coating on conductor (silver is a conductor than both copper and gold)

