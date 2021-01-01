Give a thoughtful gift to your friends or family who are bird lovers... This pair of metallic silver bird sculptures feature two round bird, one large and one small, with penguin-like silhouettes. The electroplated silver creates a smooth, chrome-like finish with high-shine. White rubber stoppers beneath each sculpture prevent scuffs or sliding on any tabletop. Treat yourself to this adorable yet elegant bird sculpture set and display in your foyer, living room, or anywhere needing a couple of friendly companions! Grayson Lane Set of 2 Silver Porcelain Contemporary Bird Sculpture 4 7 Rubber | 22429