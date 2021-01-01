From northlight
22" Silver Metallic Sequined Christmas Stocking with Faux Fur Cuff
Christmas is too sparkly...said no one ever! Add the perfect amount of glam to your holiday decorations with this lovely Christmas stocking. The mini silver sequins paired with the faux fur cuff add sparkle and dimension to any holiday decorations. Product Features: Gray Christmas stocking Features iridescent mini sequins The stocking has a white faux fur cuff and satin-like backing Stocking has a one-sided design Each comes ready-to-hang on a white loop Recommended for indoor use only Dimensions: 22" high Material(s): polyester