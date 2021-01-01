Kurt Adler 48" Silver Hand Embroidered Tree Skirt, One Size , Multiple Colors

Advertisement
This Kurt Adler silver hand embroidered tree skirt is a beautiful, festive way to add to the dÃ©cor of your Christmas tree! The delicate silver design features smooth edging, subtle shimmering color, and rich hand embroidered details throughout.Made of polyesterHand embroidered detailsTraditional round designRich hand embroidered holly leaves and swirled patterns throughoutTraditional round designAn elegant finishing touch to any Christmas treeItem size: 48-inches in diameterBase Material: 100% PolyesterCare: Spot CleanCountry of Origin: Imported