Silver Glam Mosaic Tile Wall Mirror, 23x28 Inch

Create an elegant decor style with the 23"x28" Silver Glam Mosaic Tile Wall Mirror. This mirror offers a 2.9' wide profile that has a unique silver mosaic tile profile that will surely add a modern touch to any type of home or apartment decor paired with it and will make your space look more spacious and open. This 23'x 28' Silver Tile Mirror features a 1' beveled edge glass mirror measuring 17.72'x22.72', making it the perfect size to use as functional or decorative wall mirror. The mirror is moisture resistant making it suitable for high moisture areas of the home like kitchens, bathrooms and basements. This mirror includes four metal D-ring hangers attached to the back for either vertical or horizontal display and can be easily hung with wall hooks or screws & anchors (sold separately).