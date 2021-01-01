Our Silver Fern I Framed Art Print will give your walls new life! Its organic, minimalistic style will make this the most versatile piece in your collection. Framed print measures 20L x 1W x 26H in. Frame crafted of wood Silver frame finish Features a leaf print Encased in glass Hues of cream, green, and brown Weight: 11 lbs. Hangs from back-mounted hardware Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.