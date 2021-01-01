LITTON LANE Silver Aluminum Rustic Bird Sculpture (Set of 2)

Coastal to Eclectic, this pair of silver aluminum flamingos brings a fun feel with a touch of rustic style to any space. The metal sculptures feature intricate carvings to form the faces, feathers, legs, and textural bases of this bird decor. Both birds are poised upright, one slightly taller than the other. The black between the carved metal adds a slightly vintage look. Animated look placed on a realistic figurine silhouette allows for freestyle garden styling. Designed with stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Wipe clean with a dry cloth. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. A set of 2 aluminum flamingoes with a muted silver finish. Rustic design. This item comes shipped in one carton.