Silvadur™ Antimicrobial, Odor Eliminating, 300 Thread count 100% Cotton Sateen, Ultra-Soft Dark Grey 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set

Silvadur™ Ultra Soft 100% Cotton Sheet Set Silvadur™ technology protects fabric from odors, keeps sheets fresh between washes and is antimicrobial so that bacteria cannot live on your sheets. We have added this technology to our ultra-soft 300 thread count sateen sheets to create the most safe and comfortable sheet you will ever sleep on. Get your most restful and cozy night’s sleep in these soft and sumptuous cotton sheets. Royale Linens Silvadur Sateen sheets offer quality and affordability for anyone. This 3 or 4-piece sheet set can be used by anyone in any room and is made not only for softness and comfort but also for durability and safety. This bed sheet set is woven of 100% cotton which is natural and breathable. Sheets are machine wash and dry for easy care and come in a variety of colors to suit anyone’s needs. Fitted sheets fit mattresses up to 16” deep and are fully elasticized to ensure the perfect, secure fit. Available in sizes twin through king. Queen Sheet Set Includes 1 - 90” x 102” Flat Sheet 1 - 60” x 80” Fitted Sheet, fits up to a 16” mattress 2 - 20” x 30” Pillowcase Features 100% Cotton Sateen with antimicrobial Silvadur™ Technology Machine Washable Dryer Safe Offered in white, light grey, and dark grey Available in twin, full, queen and king sizes Fully elasticized fitted sheet fits up to 16” mattress Soft and durable Imported Oeko-Tex Certified Care Instructions Wash before first use. Machine wash warm with similar colors. Only use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry low. Remove promptly.