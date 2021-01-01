Silo Two Light Engine and Invisible Trimless by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MT-4210L-930-WTBK)

The Silo Two Light Engine and Invisible Trimless by WAC Lighting creates warm and immersive lighting landscapes for both residential and commercial spaces while its profile allows it to remain as unobtrusive in its application space as possible. The fixture is made from aluminum for durability while a champagne diamond crystal glass acts as the diffuser to the integrated and energy-efficient LED module. Utilizes a continuous in-field modification beam angle from 15 to 45 degrees. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: White Black