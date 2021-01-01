Silo Pendant Light by Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Nickel - (7715-PN)

The Silo Pendant Light from Hudson Valley Lighting hangs with grace, bringing a smooth and even layer of illumination to the space. Three beaded chains descend from a central point on the ceiling and help uphold the dome-shaped body. The white glass shade holds a single lamp and is framed by a clean and shining metal accent piece that lends beautiful contrast to the piece. The light emitted within shines a bright and even glow that fills the shade and diffuses into the room. Hudson Valley Lighting was established by David Littman in New York as part of the Littman business, a family lighting trade going back three generations. Known best for restoration lighting, Hudson Valley Lighting also features reproduction vintage and transitional fixtures that are classic and versatile. Their high quality, elegant designs are offered in a range of product types, from wall sconces with hand polished metal to crystal chandeliers. Shape: Bowl. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel