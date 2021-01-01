Silo Outdoor Downlight Wall Light by Hinkley - Color: Bronze - Finish: Matte - (13590AZ-LL)

The Silo Outdoor Downlight Wall Light by Hinkley Lighting is a bold and durable addition to spaces with a compact, contemporary build. This cylindrical wall sconce offers a practical layer of downcast illumination to surroundings while minimizing any upward cast glare into the night sky. The cylindrical silhouette of this design is minimal and sleek, a perfect piece to pair with a range of architectural styles, bringing some form and function to outdoor locations. Hinkley began as a small, family company in Cleveland, Ohio, and has developed into one of the countries most respected lighting producers. Using strong, clean forms, the company offers transitional pieces with distinctive period accents and minimalist contemporary designs. Their environmentally conscious products like their LED outdoor collection and traditionally crafted, artistic interior designs provide cutting edge, luxurious indoor and outdoor lighting. Color: Bronze. Finish: Architectural Bronze