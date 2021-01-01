Silo LED Multiple Two Light with Light Engine Trimmed by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MT-4215T-930-WTBK)

The Silo LED Multiple Two Light with Light Engine Trimmed by WAC Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece built to integrate itself seamlessly into its application area while supplying the immediate area with a soft, diffused aura of lighting. The fixture, which is made from aluminum, utilizes two LED modules and a champagne diamond crystal glass to create an inviting aura of light for both residential and commercial areas. Fixture is also capable of an adjustable 15 to 45-degree beam angle. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White Black