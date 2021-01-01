Silo LED Multiple Single Trimmed by WAC Lighting - Color: Black - Finish: Black - (MT-4110T-940-BKBK)

The Silo LED Multiple Single Trimmed by WAC Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece designed to supply the immediate application space with a soft, diffused light. The fixture is made from a durable aluminum build and utilizes a glass shade as its diffuser to create a distinctive lighting experience thats appropriate for installation in both commercial and residential living spaces. The fixtures recessed nature allows it to act discretely in the household while supplying its high-efficiency lighting. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Black. Finish: Black