Silo LED Multiple Four Light Engine and Invisible Trimless by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MT-4410L-930-WTWT)

The Silo LED Multiple Four Light Engine and Invisible Trimless by WAC Lighting is a contemporary interior lighting piece suitable for use in both commercial and residential settings for its recessed, low-profile design and low-maintenance operation. The fixture itself is made from aluminum for durability while a white glass diffuser aids the integrated LED lamps in providing a distinctively comfortable lighting atmosphere to the immediate area. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White