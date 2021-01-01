Silo LED Multiple 4 Light Trimless New Construction non-IC Airtight Housing with Light Engine by WAC Lighting - Color: White - Finish: White - (MT-4415L-930-WTWT)

The Silo LED Multiple 4 Light Trimless New Construction non-IC Airtight Housing with Light Engine from WAC Lighting adds a touch of class to any living space with its clean lines and simple design. This fixture includes a Die-cast Aluminum body with a powder coat finish, a Steel housing, and a Steel invisible trim. Expected life of 50,000 hours. WAC Lighting designs for the toughest lighting challenges-and solves them with the most advanced materials, production and LED technology. Their lighting products span a wide range of decorative and functional categories, from contemporary pendants to LED undercabinet lighting to outdoor landscape systems. A family-owned American company for 30+ years, WAC Lighting is also committed to sustainability, choosing to follow manufacturing processes with zero landfill impact. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White. Finish: White