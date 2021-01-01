Silky Terrier with English Union Jack British Flag by Lyn Cook Graphic Art Plaque

Features:Decorative metal wall printHanging knotted rope includedDurable finish allows the metal wall print to be hung inside or outsidePerfect size to hang on the front door, bathroom, bedroom, or a narrow wallJazz up a school locker or hang on a doorknobGreat gift for any occasionsMade in the USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: MetalPrimary Art Material Details: AluminumAdditional Materials: Nylon ropeColor: Blue/Red/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Lyn CookOrientation: VerticalSize: Mini 17" and underShape: RectangleFire Resistant: YesWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: North AmericaCountry of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: UnframedSpefications:Recycled Content: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 16Overall Width - Side to Side: 12Overall Depth - Front to Back: 0.02Overall Product Weight: 0.4Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: