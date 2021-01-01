From bivain
Silk Zellige Pista Cushion Large Bivain
Advertisement
Silk twill and cotton viscose velvet zellige-print cushion. The Zellige Pista cushion is a colourful play on the famous Moroccan terracotta tileworks, with coloured circle overlays on the zellige design. Irregular shade variations and geometric flaws in the tiles give character to the pattern. Celebrating the mosaics' rich history and craftsmanship and made from silk twill and cotton viscose velvet, the Zellige Pista cushion's colourful mosaics add a splash of Moroccan cool to your living room. Comes in three colour ways. Composition: Silk twill front with cotton lining, cotton viscose velvet back, cotton viscose velvet piping, silky rayon tassels Digitally printed front Includes feather pad Removable cover Discreet zip closure Dry clean only Silk Zellige Pista Cushion Large Bivain