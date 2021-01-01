SILK Upholstered Storage Bed by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (8153U-8121H-8150-11-NU020)

Elegant and space-saving platform bed made by designer Joel Dupras. Manufactured using birch veneer, the SILK Upholstered Storage Bed by Huppe is equipped with a spacious storage drawer, a unique headboard and a wooden platform that eliminates the need for a box spring. Self-closing, slow motion slides on the drawer ensure smooth and quiet operation, while the interiors are treated to match the exterior and protect clothing items. The headboard features two distinct sections with padded upholstery. Designed for large spaces, this storage bed features a base that extends around the mattress. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones.