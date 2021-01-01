SILK Upholstered Bed by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Wood tones - (8153U-8121-21-1027W-CH061)

The SILK Upholstered Bed from Huppe is designed to inspire sweet dreams. This structural bed is a modern platform bed with an upholstered headboard. The headboard features two distinct sections with padded backs in your choice of upholstery, creating a warm and comforting atmosphere. The bed is crafted from specially selected birch veneer which gives the bed its timeless and sophisticated appeal. As a platform bed, there is no need to add a box spring, and you have a choice of platform style. SILK Upholstered Bed is available in a variety of birch wood finishes as well as different sizes or with a wooden headboard. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Anthracite