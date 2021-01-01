Silk/Shantung Empire Lamp Shade ( Spider )
Description
Features:Recommended maximum wattage is 60WProduct Type: Lamp shadeAttachment Type: SpiderShape: EmpireColor: Primary Material: Silk/ShantungPrimary Material Details: Country of Origin: ChinaShade Details: PleatedFitter Included: NoPieces Included: Finial Included: NoHarp Included: YesTheme: No ThemeFade Resistant: NoStain Resistant: NoStyle: TraditionalProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothIP Rating: Spefications:Dark Sky Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: ADA Compliant: CE Certified: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoBS 476 Compliant: MET Listed: FSC Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: RoHS Compliant: Stiftung Warentest Note: TÜV Rheinland Certified: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: PEFC Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: Reclaimed Wood: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 7" H x 10" W x 10" D): 7Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 7" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 7" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 12Top Width - Side to Side (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 6Top Depth - Front to Back (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 6Fitter Size: Overall Product Weight: 1Bottom Diameter (Size: 7" H x 10" W x 10" D): 10Bottom Diameter (Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D): 12Assembly:Installation Required: NoTools Needed for Installation: Additional Parts Required: NoParts Needed: Warranty: Color: Tan, Size: 8" H x 12" W x 12" D